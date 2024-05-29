World Sailing unveils Steering the Course gender equity plan

World Sailing unveils Steering the Course, a groundbreaking plan to champion gender equity in the sport.

World Sailing, the global governing body for the sport of sailing, has announced the launch of Steering the Course, its pioneering plan to encourage more women to participate in every part of the sport.

With just 60 days to go to Paris 2024 – which is set to make history as the first #GenderEqualOlympics with full male and female parity on the field of play – Steering the Course, World Sailing’s plan to support women in sailing, reaffirms the federation’s global commitment to fostering inclusivity, accessibility and equity at every level of sailing.

Steering the Course outlines a vision for how the sport will look by 2032 and encompasses a wide range of initiatives and objectives across seven priority areas – Coaches, Instructors and Team Leaders; Race Officials; Participation; Para Inclusive Sailing; Events; Media, and Governance.

Between now and 2028, World Sailing aims to:

Achieve a target of 30% for women registered as coaches and support staff at the World Sailing Championships in 2026/27 (up from 18% at The Hague 2023).

Reach 35% women registered as coaches or team leaders at the 2026 Youth Sailing World Championships (up from 18% at Buzios 2023).

Secure 50% women attending World Sailing Technical Courses for Coaches during the 2025-2028 quadrennial (currently 42%).

Attain 50% representation for female race officials at the 2026/27 World Sailing Championships and at the LA28 Olympic Games, as well as as well as achieving 25% of registered women International Race Officials.

David Graham, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, said, “Steering the Course, World Sailing’s plan to support women in sailing, marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity and empowerment across all aspects of the sport.

“Launching this plan in the countdown to the Olympics holds particular significance, as attention turns to our athletes competing at what will be the largest, gender equal sporting event in the world.”

All of the targets set by World Sailing align with the recently published World Sailing Olympic Vision strategy and have been guided by the IWG Women & Sport Brighton and Helsinki Declaration, IOC Guidelines on Equality and Inclusion, and UN Women Sport for Generation Equality.

The World Sailing Women in Sailing Strategy is available to view and download on the World Sailing website.

