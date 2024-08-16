World Sailing Athletes’ Committee – Five international sailors have been elected as the athlete voice

Following the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, five international sailors have been elected to the World Sailing Athletes’ Committee where they will serve as the athlete voice throughout the Federation.

The sailors joining the World Sailing Athletes’ Committee are:

Kiran Badloe (NED) Men’s Windsurfing – Three-time RS:X World Champion, two-time RS:X European Champion and Tokyo 2020 Men’s Windsurfing Olympic Champion.

Valentin Bontus (AUT) Men’s Kite – Recently crowned inaugural Men’s Kite Olympic Champion at Paris 2024.

Lisa Darmanin (AUS) Mixed Multihull – Four-time Australian Female Sailor of the Year, silver medallist in the Mixed Multihull at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympian.

Maria Erdi (HUN) Women’s Dinghy – 2023 Hungarian Sportswoman of the Year, 2023 ILCA 6 World Champion and three-time Olympian.

Henriette Smith (NOR), one half of the 2023 RS Venture Connect Para World Champions, will also join the Athletes’ Commission as the Para Inclusive Sailing representative.

The World Sailing Athletes’ Committee is comprised of nine members and meets annually in person.

Its role is to represent the interests of all Olympic and Para Inclusive sailors to World Sailing, and to encourage open communication and feedback from the sailors.

In line with the IOC Athletes’ Commission, the term of membership is eight years.

The first meeting of the new committee will be at the World Sailing Annual Conference 2024 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The final member will be appointed by the World Sailing President, after the Presidential election in November 2024, to ensure there is balance between regions, genders and events.

After the final member is known, the Committee will meet to elect its Chair and Vice Chair for a four-year term. The Chair of the Committee will be a member of the World Sailing Board and a member of the World Sailing Council.

This year’s World Sailing Annual Conference will also feature the 2024 World Sailing Elections. This is scheduled for the final day of the Annual Conference on 9 November 2024.