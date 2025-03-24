World Sailing progress report on Para Inclusive Strategy

World Sailing has published a progress report on the World Sailing Para Inclusive Strategy 2024-2029.

The update covers four main pillars of the strategy:

Expanding global participation

Para Inclusive Events

Social Impact and Collaboration

Paralympic reinstatement

In addition to the participation data which indicates the sport would meet one of the requirements for a Paralympic event, World Sailing has also implemented a dedicated Para Inclusive event schedule, and collaboration with Para and Para-preferred classes is ongoing to ensure alignment with broader international frameworks.

Over the past five years, the number of nations competing in international Para Sailing events has grown by 30%. Youth participation has risen from 16% to 19%, and women's participation has increased from 23% to 27%.

Six months on from its launch with current participation data showing that 34 nations are now actively involved in international Para Sailing.

World Sailing has established a series of strategic objectives for the next five years, including:

Maintaining its presence in more than 32 countries in three regions of the International Paralympic Committee, a fundamental requirement for inclusion in the Paralympic Games.

Creating a quadrennial competition calendar that ensures regular para inclusive events.

Including para inclusive disciplines in the World Sailing Championships.

Ensuring alignment with the International Paralympic Committee’s Athlete Classification Code, innovating in the classification process.

Ensuring the highest standards of governance, including a robust anti-doping control programme that encompasses both education and testing of athletes.

Read the update on the Implementation of the Para Inclusive Strategy 2024-2029 here

Hannah Stodel, World Sailing’s Para Sailing Manager, said . . .

“When we launched the World Sailing Para Inclusive Strategy it was with the long-term direction of the sport in mind. With a new World Sailing Para Sailing Committee in place, we are entering a new era for Para Inclusive Sailing, and while we have made solid progress in the first six months of the strategy, our overarching success will be evident over the years to come.”

The path towards the reincorporation of sailing in the Paralympic Games continues, and the World Sailing Para Inclusive Strategy is proving to be a solid framework for the growth of the sport.