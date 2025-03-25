UK 29er Allen Grand Prix Series No. 5 at Warsash SC

The UK 29er Allen Grand Prix No.5 took place over the weekend at Warsash Sailing Club with 49 entries.

Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield were winners after a tight series that featured six different race winners. The Port Dinorwic YC pair finished seven points clear of Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks, with Dylan Creighton and Tristan Ahlheid taking third.

Bailey and Sinfield opened their series with a race win, while Edwards and Hiscocks were put on the backfoot with a BFD.

Race 2 went to Andrew Perratt and Roo Purves, ahead of Edwards and Hiscocks, and Race 3 to Dylan Creighton and Tristan Ahlheid with Bailey and Sinfield in second, Edwards and Hiscocks third.

Edwards and Hiscocks then completed their recovery with a win in Race 4, ahead of Dirk Rogers and William McEwen, with Bailey and Sinfield taking third to finish top of the Day 1 leaderboard after four races.

Sunday, Rogers and McEwen won Race 5. Bailey and Sinfield maintaining their overall lead with a second place and Edwards and Hiscocks still in the podium hunt with a fourth place.

The final race saw a change to the finishing order with a win for Oliver Stratton‑Brown and Angus Cockburn, with Perratt and Purves second and Adam Larsen and Daniel Larsen in third.

Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield discarded their final race sixth place, to count a 1, 5, 2, 3, 2 scoreline, and finish seven points clear of Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks, and 13 clear of Dylan Creighton and Tristan Ahlheid.

UK 29er Allen Grand Prix Series No. 5 Leaders (49 entries)

1st Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield Port Dinorwic SC – – 13 pts

2nd Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks Parkstone YC – – 20 pts

3rd Dylan Creighton and Tristan Ahlheid CBYC – – 26 pts

4th Dirk Rogers and William McEwen Royal Lymington YC – – 26 pts

5th Eliana Edwards and Ed O’Calllaghan Parkstone YC – – 30 pts

6th Andrew Perratt and Roo Purves Helensburgh SC – – 33 pts

7th Joe Wimpory and Charlie Hopkinson HISC – – 33 pts

8th Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield Port Dinorwic SC – – 39 pts

9th Oliver Stratton-Brown and Angus Cockburn Netley SC/ HISC/ FPSC – – 41 pts

10th Will Stratton-Brown and Will Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 46 pts

Next 29er event is the British Youth National Championships, being held in Pwllheli.