Birrell and Brearey win Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships

Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey of Parkstone SC are winners of the 2024 Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships.

Stuart Bithell and Tom Pygall closed to within one point of Birrell and Brearey after they finished third in the final race (R10) on Friday, six places ahead of Birrell and Brearey in ninth.

But Birrell and Brearey were able to drop that result as the second dicard kicked-in, maintaining their 15 point scoreline, one point ahead of Bithell and Pygall.

Third overall were Andy Davis and Ollie Meadowcroft, fourth Ben Saxton and Matt Rainback, and fifth Mike and Jane Calvert who won the final race to move up from ninth.

The championship was hosted by the Tenby Sailing Club, with nine of the ten scheduled races completed, with race 9 cancelled Thursday due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.

2024 Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships

Final Leaders after 9 races, 2 discards (65 entries)

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey Parkstone YC – – 15 pts

2nd 3826 Stuart Bithell and Tom Pygall Parkstone YC – – 16 pts

3rd 3824 Andy Davis and Ollie Meadowcroft South Staffs SC – – 22 pts

4th 3804 Ben Saxton and Matt Rainback RYA – – 25 pts

5th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC – – 43 pts

6th 3807 Tim Saxton and Holly McArthur Itchenor SC – – 47 pts

7th 3809 Arran Holman and Hayden Sewell Hollowell – – 49 pts

8th 3719 Ian Martin and Chris Martin Burghfield SC – – 60 pts

9th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Matt Currell Parkstone YC – – 66 pts

10th 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea SC – – 72 pts

11th 3802 Simon Potts and Emma Clarke Burghfield SC – – 76 pts

12th 3812 Thomas Stewart and Rob Allen Waldringfield SC – – 84 pts

13th 3683 Maddy Anderson and Tom Ballantine Brightlingsea SC – – 90 pts

14th 3814 James Goss and Chris White South Staffs SC – – 95 pts

15th 3787 Chris Martin and John Tailby Bartley SC – – 104 pts

16th 3782 Ed Chapman and Faye Chatterton Lymington Town SC – – 105 pts

17th 3801 Matthew Biggs and Beka Jones Bartley SC – – 109 pts

18th 3696 Alexander Warren and Jonty Freeman Shoreham SC – – 109.5 pts

19th 3666 John Meadowcroft and Rory Gifford Upper Thames SC – – 114.5 pts

20th 3757 Tim Parsons and Andy Service Lyme Regis SC – – 116 pts

21st 3796 William Warren and Charlotte Fildes Shoreham SC – – 118 pts

22nd 3793 James Goodfellow and Rick Cornes Netley SC – – 127 pts

23rd 3727 Mark Stockbridge and James Gifford Upper Thames SC – – 136 pts

24th 3645 Steve Hall and Alison Hall Royal Corinthian YC – – 137 pts

25th 3710 Jon Ibbotson and Robert Stewart Burghfield SC – – 144 pts

Full results available here . . .