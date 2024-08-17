GP14 World Championship – Matt Mee and Chris Robinson comfortable winners

Matt Mee and Chris Robinson are the 2024 Allen International GP14 World Champions.

Despite Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson winning the two final races, Mee and Robinson were able to discard their penultimate race score and then pack-up early on the final day, while still posting a five point overall victory.

Their four races wins and two third place finishes in the early races, gave them a comfortable 14 points lead before Gillard and Thompson fired up the after burners.

Neil Marsden and Derek Hill took third on the podium, with Ireland’s top scorers Ger Owens and Melanie Morris just missing out in fourth, but winning the Mixed World Championship title.

Adam McGovern and Eleanor Wheeldon were fifth, followed by Ireland’s Ross Kearney and Daniel Nelson sixth and Hugh Gill and Richard Street in seventh.

Ireland’s Katie Dwyer and Michelle Rowley are the 2024 Female World Champions.

The championship was hosted by the Welsh National Sailing Academy and Events Centre, Plas Heli, Pwllheli.

2024 Allen International GP14 World Championship

Final Leading results after 8 races, 2 discard (85 entries)

