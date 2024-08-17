ILCA Open & National Championships 2024 – Final Results

The ILCA UK Open & National Championships attracted a total entry of 252 for the three classes – ILCA 7, ILCA 6 and ILCA 4 – to Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 11 to 17 August 2024.

Winner of the ILCA 7 Championship was Finley Dickinson, counting six race wins in his score-line for 21 pts after discard.

Second was James Foster with 29 pts, and third Arthur Farley tied on 33 pts with Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda. Farely’s race win the final race giving him the Podium advantage.

Winner of the ILCA 6 championship Gold fleet was Matilda Nicholls including four race wins in her score of 20 pts after discard.

Second was Archie Munro-Price with 37pts and third Leo Yates on 50 pts.

Winner of the ILCA 6 championship Silver fleet was Dru Townsend, second Ciara Murphy and third Monty Desforges.

And winner of the ILCA 4 championship was Toby Waggett with 27 pts, second Ben Anderson on 41 pts and third Jessica Powell with 49 pts.

Earlier on Friday, Team GB Paris Olympian Micky Beckett presented a boat donated as a prize by Ovington Boats to the lucky winners, Ballyholme Yacht Club.

2024 ILCA 7 National Championship – Final leaders (115 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson Royal Southern YC A – – 21 pts

2nd GBR James Foster Poole YC A – – 29 pts

3rd GBR Arthur Farley BHYC U21 – – 33 pts

4th BER Sebastian Kempe Royal Bermuda YC U21 – – 33 pts

5th GBR James Percival-Cooke Norfolk Broads YC A – – 37 pts

6th GBR Alastair Brown Great Moor SC A – – 74 pts

7th GBR Kai Wolgram Llyn Brenig SC U21 – – 79 pts

8th IRL Fiachra Mcdonnell RSGYC U21 – – 88 pts

9th GBR Hamish Collingridge Waldringfield SC U19 – – 98 pts

10th GBR Oliver Allen-Wilcox Chew Valley SC U21 – – 106 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here . . .

2024 ILCA 6 National Championship – Final leaders (77 entries)

1st GBR Matilda Nicholls Aldeburgh Yacht Club A – – 20 pts

2nd GBR Archie Munro-Price Castle Cove Sailing Club U19 – – 37 pts

3rd GBR Leo Yates Island Barn SC U17 – – 50 pts

4th GBR William Pank Norfolk Broads Yacht Club A – – 55 pts

5th GBR Hugh Andrews Blackwater SC U19 – – 56 pts

6th GBR Xavier Bates RFBYC & FSC U19 – – 59 pts

7th GBR Jack Hopkins Delph SC M – – 62 pts

8th GBR Olly Mayo Yarmouth SC U17 – – 71 pts

9th GBR Lewis Bacon Leigh and Lowton U19 – – 80 pts

10th GBR Tom Hakes Parkstone Yacht Club U17 – – 90 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here . . .

2024 ILCA 4 National Championship – Final leaders (115 entries)

1st GBR Toby Waggett Derwent Reservoir SC U16 – – 27 pts

2nd GBR Ben Anderson Ryde School U16 – – 41 pts

3rd GBR Jessica Powell Draycote Water SC U16 – – 49 pts

4th GBR Alex Jones Parkstone YC U18 – – 52 pts

5th GBR Thomas Saunders Warsash SC U18 – – 67 pts

6th GBR Oscar Bartlett Hayling Island SC U16 – – 80 pts

7th GBR Che LIU BSC U16 – – 84 pts

8th GBR Ollie Atkin TBA SC U16 – – 106 pts

9th GBR Tate Kump TBA SC U18 – – 114 pts

10th GBR Harry Mills Saltash SC U16 – – 124 pts

Full ILCA 4 results available here . . .