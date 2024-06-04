World Sailing invites athlete candidates to represent their Olympic or Para Sailing event on the Athletes’ Committee

World Sailing is inviting new athlete candidates to represent their Olympic or Para Sailing event on the World Sailing Athletes’ Committee.

The role of the World Sailing Athletes’ Committee is to act as the link between active Olympic and Paralympic sailors and the Federation. In line with the IOC Athletes’ Commission, the term of membership is eight years.

The members of the Athletes’ Committee are expected to represent the interests of all Olympic and Para sailors to World Sailing, and to encourage open communication and feedback from the sailors.

The Committee – previously a Commission but now a Committee under the World Sailing Governance Reforms – is made up of nine members.

In 2024, five new members will replace five retiring members, who have served their eight-year term.

In 2024 the remaining members of the Athletes Committee will be:

David Hughes (USA) 470

Pawel Kolodzinski (POL) 49er

Pavlos Kontides (CYP) ILCA 7

Note: No candidate can be from the same Event or Member National Authority (MNA) as an existing World Sailing Athletes Committee member

Who can stand for election?

Any Olympian from the current or the immediately preceding Olympics, i.e. Paris 2024 and/or Tokyo 2020, is eligible to be a candidate.

Any Para Sailor from the current or immediately preceding Para Sailing World Championship, i.e. the Hague 2023 and/or Cadiz 2019, is eligible to be a candidate for the Para Sailing representative on the Committee.

Who can vote?

Three of these new members will be elected by the Olympic sailors competing in Paris 2024 Olympics.

One member will be elected by the Para Sailors who competed in the Hague while one further member will be appointed by the World Sailing President, to ensure there is a good balance between regions, genders and events.

To read more and to access an Application Pack click here