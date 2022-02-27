18ft Skiff Super Sprints for President’s Trophy

The 18ft Skiff 2022 JJ Giltinan Championship will take place from Saturday 5 March.

Ahead of that event on Sydney Harbour – the World Championship for the 18ft Skiffs – the Australian 18 Footers League arranged to hold four very short windward-return course races.

Final positions in the series were:

1st Finport Finance, Keagan York on 16 pts

2nd Tech2, (Jack Macartney on 22 pts

3rd Andoo, Seve Jarvin on 23 pts

4th Noakesailing, Dave Gilmour and The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines, Aron Everett on 24 pts

5th Black Knight, Heinrich Von Bayern on 30pts

An impressive performance by the visiting German team – Black Knight team, skippered by Heinrich Von Bayern – which will be contesting the JJ Giltinan Championship next week.

2022 JJ Giltinan Championship dates:

March 5 – Race 1, George Calligeros Trophy

March 6 – Race 2, Cliff Monkhouse Memorial Trophy

March 8 – Race 3, Alan Cole Memorial Trophy

March 9 – Races 4 & 5, A.J. Reynolds Trophy

March 10 – Races 6 & 7, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

March 12 – Race 8, Big Kite Memorial Trophy

March 13 – Race 9