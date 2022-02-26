RYA Dinghy Show returns after a two year break

The RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show opened its doors after a two year, Covid pandemic, shut-down, at its new venue in the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

A fresh beginning for the sport with all the signs of a bumper year ahead, with classes reporting sell-out entries for their major events.

With the show extending its reach with a multitude of general watercraft dinghies, and foil and board combinations, the first day crowds looked good, not record beaking, but it might just have stopped the rot!

While the bright, new Exhibition Centre venue was a definite improvement, with more elbow room and greater ease of parking, and without the long-winded trek around London.

Time will tell if the move south is the right one.

A few of the things to look-out for . . . .

Glen Truswell’s International Canoe – Sleeping Tiger – winner of the Concours d’Elegance

Another beautifully finished GP14 – 14278 – seems a shame to get it wet!

Hadron H2 with a funky wrap finish

Ths National 12 class was also decorating their dinghies with some impressive artwork

RS Venture Connect with Sailability Pack



Andy Rice was unable to be there for his Sailjuice Series prizegiving, so they beamed him in anyway



Maverick 4 in 1 – Dinghy, Stand Up Sail, Stand Up Paddle or Windsurf . . . choose your handicap

Laserperformance’s PortStar! Thinked, developed, and totally manufactured in Portugal! (sic)

The Row Boat – A very Scandi take on a traditional pastime, quality guaranteed

West Cornwall Pasty Van was one of the very popular refreshment choices

Wing Foils are the latest board-sail-foil combination to move from the beach to the Open Race circuit . . . can the Olympics be far behind?

Rooster Sacks for when it all gets a little too much . . .