Freeze on Russian yachting activities begin to bite

On 24 February 2022 the Russian military invasion of Ukraine commenced

As part of the sanctions being imposed on Russia by governments for its invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg has reported that Finland has taken legal custody of 21 yachts while it investigates whether their owners are covered by the sanctiones.

The head of Finland’s enforcement department said that the luxury boats were in winter storage and cannot be transferred while Finnish Customs looks into their beneficial owners.

Removing them is unlikely at present as the sea remains frozen along the Nordic country’s coastline. Finland has a 830-mile land border with Russia.

France, Italy and Germany are also reported to have impounded superyachts with links to Russian oligarchs, including the 459-foot Scheherazade, with possible ties to President Putin, although the ownership is hidden by various shell companies.

The Russian crew members of the yacht, berthed in northern Tuscany, abandoned ship after investigations began.

Other sanctions being imposed by sailing organisations include . . .

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has endorsed an International Olympic Committee (IOC) call for Russia and Belarus to be stripped of all international sporting events and have their flags banned.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

World Sailing has taken the decision to suspend participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in World Sailing owned and sanctioned competitions and events until further notice.

Following the recommendation of the IOC and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, Russian and Belarusian sailors have been excluded from the upcoming 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca Regatta – commencing 31 March to 9 April.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) and the Union Nationale Pour La Course Au Large (UNCL), who jointly own the International Rating Certificate (IRC) rule, endorse the positions taken by World Sailing, IOC, BOA, and the RYA.

Until this situation is resolved, they will not admit Russian or Belarussian owned yachts to events that they organise, and are asking their Rule Authorities around the world not to issue IRC certificates to such vessels and not to accept such an entry to an event sailed under IRC.

Related post:

The New Reality and Sailings part in it

World Sailing issue updated Statement concerning the situation in Ukraine

Call for Russia and Belarus to be stripped of all international sporting events

America’s Cup Venue – Decisions . . . follow your heart or your head