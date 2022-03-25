SailGP Grand Final – What is it and how to view it

The upcoming Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix in San Francisco is the culmination of the 2021/22 Season 2.

The SailGP Champion will be crowned after two days of racing – 26 and 27 March – in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a revised event format in place which includes the championship-deciding winner-takes-all Grand Final.

For the upcoming showpiece in San Francisco, the Mubadala US Grand Prix event winner will be crowned following the five Fleet Races – 3 Saturday and 2 Sunday – based on which team is topping the San Francisco event leaderboard.

A race win is worth 8 points towards a team’s place in the event leaderboard, while second place earns 7 points descending down to 1 point for an eight place finish.



Once the San Francisco event leaderboard is determined following the five Fleet Races, then Championship points will be awarded using the regular scoring system (1st = 10 points, 2nd = 9 points… 8th = 3 points).

These points will be added to the 2021/22 Season Championship leaderboard, with the top three teams in that ranking, following the addition of the points, qualifying for the Season 2 championship-deciding winner-takes-all Grand Final.

2021/22 season 2 Grand Final

This is a winner-takes-all shootout for the 1 million dollar SailGP Championship with no caveats.

The top three teams in the Season Championship leaderboard are involved in this clash, which is scheduled for Sunday 27 March as the final race of both the Mubadala US Grand Prix – and the entire campaign.

if you win the Grand Final – you win the SailGP Trophy and $1million dollars.

To view Mubadala US Sail Grand Prix live in the UK you need Sky Sport Action/Mix or SailGP You Tube:

Race Day 1 – Saturday 26 March 21:00 BST

Race Day 2 – Sunday 27 March 22:00 BST

