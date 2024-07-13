SailGP Season 4 final weekend for $2 million, winner-takes-all Grand Final

The champions of Season 4 will be crowned this weekend 13-14 July as SailGP is back in iconic San Francisco for the $2 million, winner-takes-all Grand Final.

At the start of the final weekend, New Zealand is the only team already qualified for the three-boat shootout.

Australia and Spain sit in second and third, but France is close behind, setting the stage for a fleet racing battle.



France won the first race Saturday, ahead of Denmark and Canada.

That was enough to move them into third qualifier position with two more races to go. Emirates Team GBR placed sixth in the first race.

In race 2 Australia were winners ahead of Emirates Team GBR with France third and New Zealand fourth.

That kept the qualifiers as . . . New Zealand, Australia and France, with Spain in fourth just one point behind France. The Brits now in fifth but seven points off the top three.

In race 3, final race of day 1, Denmark took the win ahead of Emirates Team GBR with France third and New Zealand fourth.

In the San Francisco event that puts France top of the leaderboard, three points ahead of Emirates Team GBR and four ahead of Rockwool Denmark with two more fleet races on Sunday, followed by the the three-boat shootout.