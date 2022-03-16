SailGP Season 2 – Who will take the $1 million Grand Final

Who will claim third place in the SailGP Grand Final and compete for the $1 million top prize?

Everything is now focused on the Grand Final at the Mubadala United States SailGP in San Francisco on 26-27 March, and the last opportunity to qualify for the $1 million Grand Final on the Saturday.

Eight national teams from Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States have competed in seven venues around the globe.



Two teams are already qualified for the Grand Final . . .

Tom Slingsby’s Australia Team will be bidding to retain its championship title in Season 2, and Jimmy Spithill’s US SailGP Team have also qualified for the Season 2 Championship decider despite not winning a single event.

They will be joined by a third team after two days’ of racing in San Francisco on 26-27 March, to vie for the US $1 million Grand Final race.

Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team has an eight point advantage over the five other teams, but with the pressure on anything can happen . . . As we saw in Sydney when a collision between Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain and Outteridge’s Japan in the pre-start for race three ruled both teams out of the race.

The Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix will play host to the championship league’s $1 million Grand Final on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 March 2022 in San Francisco.

Related Post:

SailGP – Anslie crashes out of Australia Sail Grand Prix

Spithill’s US SailGP Team aiming for victory when it matters most

Ainslie on the Edge