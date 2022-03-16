International Moth – Hiscocks cleansweep at season opener

Simon Hiscocks took a cleansweep of the six races at the Oxford SC International Moth Open

After the discard Hiscocks finished 13 points ahead of ahead of Gareth Davies with Kyle Stoneham a further point back in third place.

Following on a successful Dinghy Show and with five different Moth designs represented, six back to back races were on the schedule.



Conditions were cold fresh water and a 15 knot breeze with some heavy gusts, providing for some scary moments on the confines – for 27+ knot Moths – of the Farmoor Reservoirs.

Chasing Hiscocks was the order of the day, with Eddie Bridle, Andrew Jarvis and Kyle Stoneham taking second place finishes.

Kyle Stoneham . . . ‘Big thanks to Oxford Sailing Club, their race team, and all the volunteers for hosting us and turning around so many races so quickly it was a brilliant effort and really well done, certainly worth the trip.’

Next International Moth open is Grand Prix at Queen Mary SC on March 26/27 followed by the Inland Nationals at Grafham on April 23/24.

Inter Moth Oxford Open – 6 races, 1 discard

1st 4778 Simon Hiscocks WPNSA ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 4525 Gareth Davies Blackwater SC 3 4 3 4 4 (DNC) – – 18 pts

3rd TBA Kyle Stoneham TBA (DNC) 5 DNC 2 2 2 – – 19 pts

4th 4721 Andrew Jarvis Oxford SC 4 2 2 6 5 (DNC) – – 19 pts

5th 4826 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea 2 3 4 3 (DNC) DNC – – 20 pts

6th 4390 Cian Byrne Royal Cork YC (DNC) DNC DNC 5 3 3 – – 27 pts

7th 4048 Joe Adam Oxford SC 5 6 5 7 (DNC) DNC – – 31 pts

