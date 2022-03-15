Foiling Film Festival – Yes, first Film Festival all about Foiling

Foiling Week launches the first Film Festival all about Foiling: a competitive event bringing together the spirit of adventure, action, environment and new technology from around the world.

At its first edition 2022, the festival will take place in the stunning Malcesine overviewing the magic wind machine called Garda Lake during Foiling Week from 29 June 29 to 3 July.

The festival will also offer the chance to meet other filmmakers, photographers and professional athletes and mentor around the world of sailing and foiling at 360°.



All films can be subscribed starting from 15 March until 30 April (late deadline 20 May) on the Film Freeway online Platform at the link:

https://filmfreeway.com/FoilingFilmFestival or through email at [email protected]

Films entered into competition will be reviewed and selected prior the Festival.

All winner films will be included and screened into the FFF nights in Malcesine (approximately 2 hours long and contain 8-15 mixed films).

Other films, even though won’t be screened during the festival, may be considered for inclusion in our World Tour programs (in theatre or virtual) that will reach a global audience of sailors and foiling lovers from around the globe.

