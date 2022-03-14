Mallorca Sailing Centre Training Regatta – Final Results

The Mallorca Sailing Centre Training Regatta for the Olympic classes ended over the weekend

Focus will now shift to the full-on Trofeo Princesa Sofia from 1 to 9 April, the first scoring event for the 2022 Hempel World Cup Series with an entry of 700 boats expected.

In the Sailing Centre Training Regatta, Britain’s Matt Beckett took the ILCA7 event two points ahead of Lorenzo Chiavarini, in third place was Wannes Van Laer of Belgium.

Other British Team results:

In the ILCA6 Matilda Nicholls was 6th and Daisy Collingbridge 7th. In the mixed 470, Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr were 5th, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre 7th.

Men’s 49er Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes 7th, Nicholas Robins and Daniel Budden 10th. The women’s 49erFX Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton were 6th, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 13th.

ILCA 6 – Final leaders after 6 races (73 entries)

1st POR 218913 Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 17 pts

2nd NED 213474 Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 22 pts

3rd NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 23 pts

ILCA 7 – Final leaders after 6 races (66 entries)

1st GBR 7 Matt BECKETT – – 36 pts

2nd ITA 21 Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 38 pts

3rd BEL 217953 Wannes VAN LAER – – 44 pts

470 Mixed – Final leaders after 6 races (43 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 19 pts

2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 36 pts

3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 47

49er Men – Final leaders after 6 races (53 entries)

1st POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 23 pts

2nd DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Skovshoved sejlklub – – 24 pts

3rd FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN – – 30 pts

49erFX Women – Final leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st BRA 12 Martine Soffiatti Grael GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 28 pts

2nd ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 44 pts

3rd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 57 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Final leaders after 6 races (12 entries)

1st DEN 31 Natacha Violet SAOUMA-PEDERSEN and Mathias Bruun BORRESKOV – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 51 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN – – 16 pts

3rd SWE 439 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – 17 pts

