Princess Sofía Regatta excludes Russian and Belarusian entries

Following the recommendation of the IOC and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, Russian and Belarusian sailors have been excluded from the 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca Regatta.

This action has slightly reduced the number of entries in each of the ten classes at the event which is the first qualifying regatta for the 2022 Hempel World Cup Series.

The ten Olympic classes will race from April 1 to 9 in the Bay of Palma, with 711 crews from 58 nationalities currently entered.

The Laser ILCA 7 class is close to the 180-boat limit set by the organisers and is the most numerous, followed by Radial ILCA 6 (97), 49er (68), iQFoil Men (65), Formula Kite Men (63), 470 (60), FX (56), iQFoil Women (50), Nacra 17 (42) and Formula Kite Women (35).

The British Sailing Team has a full-on entry in all ten classes, with this event the starting gun for potential Team GB competitiors at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Prior to the Olympic classes, the Real Club Náutico de Palma will be the venue for the traditional non-Olympic Class regatta running from 31 March to 3 April, classes including Dragon, J70 J80 and Musto Skiffs will be competing.

The regatta co-organised by the Club Nàutic S’Arenal, the Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa and the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

