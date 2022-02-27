Nacra 17 to feature new safer rudder blades at Palma 2022

Nacra 17 fleet will debut two upgrades to the rudder system in Palma 2022.

Following the Tokyo Olympics, an updated elevator and an adjustable rudder rake system were approved by class membership for use after the 2021 World Championships championships.

This is to reduce the likelihood of serious cut injuries should a sailor come in contact with the blades after falling overboard.

Heading toward the 51st Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, the first scoring event for the 2022 Hempel World Cup Series, nacra 17 teams competing there will now be using these updated systems.

The first change is to adopt an updated elevator, seen below (blue is old, green is new).

The new elevator has blunted edges and a blunter central ‘torpedo’, along with being slightly offset to leeward.

The second change is an adjustable rudder rake system, that allows teams to tune their rudder rakes during racing.

The change is simply a new top gudgeon and two pulley’s added to the transom.

The pulleys lead the control lines forward for the crew to adjust while sailing. Which has now been allowed by a change to the rules.

Read more and Video here – Safety First – Nacra17 make Rudder changes ahead of Paris 2024

No further changes are planned for the Nacra 17 until the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympic class events at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca will be held from 1 to 9 April in the Bay of Palma.

After Palma the Olympic classes will move to Hyeres Regatta – French Olympic Week – 23 to 30 April.

