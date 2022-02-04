Princess Sofía Trophy event targets 700 entries

An entry of 700 boats is the target for 51st Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, the first scoring event for the 2022 Hempel World Cup Series.

At the time of writing, 382 teams have registered, with the two laser classes (ILCA 7 and ILCA 6) contributing almost 200 entries.

Technical director, Ferran Muniesa commented,“The trickle is incessant, but it is precisely in these weeks when the pace of registrations traditionally accelerates, so we do not rule out exceeding a thousand sailors on the water.”

The Notice of Race for the 51 Princess Sofía Trophy was published on 22 December, the day entries officially opened for the ten Olympic classes taking part: the women’s ILCA 6, 49er FX, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; the men’s ILCA 7, 49er, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17.



As part of their preparation programs, the participating teams anticipate their arrival in Mallorca to sail weeks in advance.

The 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca will be held from April 1 to 9 2022 in the bay of Palma.

Several federations have confirmed their intention to participate in the Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta, a training regatta for registered sailors, will be held from 10-13 March 2022.

In addition, the Real Club Náutico de Palma will be the venue for the traditional non-Olympic Class regatta running from 31 March to 3 April, classes including Dragon, J70 J80 and Musto Skiffs will be competing.

See more 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia information here . . .

