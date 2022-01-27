Superyacht Cup Palma starts to take shape

Plans for the Superyacht Cup Palma 2022 are already well advanced

Superyacht Cup Palma will open with superyacht registration and the captain’s briefing on Wednesday 29 June 2022, followed by three days of racing concluding on Saturday 2 July.

Numerous prospective entries from both newcomers and SYC regulars have been received, joining the trio of confirmed J Class entries Topaz, Ranger and Velsheda at the 29 June to 2 July festival of sail, with a 12 to 15 strong fleet expected.

The Real Club Náutico de Palma will again provide the elegant setting for the shore base following the success of the venue last year.



Among the first timers planning to join Europe’s longest running superyacht regatta are the 43m Vitters-built La Belle and the 38m Oyster 1225 Archelon.

Meanwhile previous attendees actively planning a return include the streamlined 33m Vitters-built sloop Missy, the 34m Gilles Vaton designed Baiurdo VI and the ultra-competitive 108-foot Baltic built Win Win, an SYC overall winner in both 2019 and 2016.

As in previous recent events the SYC offers owners, captains and crews of modern high-performance superyachts the option of competing in a Performance Class, with a separate mass start and bespoke racecourse.

The Performance Class completes a trio of options alongside the long-standing Superyacht Class and the non-spinnaker Corinthian Class, which has itself proved popular since being introduced in 2017.

