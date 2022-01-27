iQFOiL International Games – Men Only on Day 3

Day three of the IQFOiL International Games only managed to complete two races . . . both for the Men’s event.
With Nicolas Goyard winning both, the Frenchmen managed to take over the top spot at the leaderboard from Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland.
Van Opzeeland had a tough day finishing 12th and 21st, resulting in third overall for now. Another Dutchman, Huig-Jan Tak, stays second overall, after his third and second place today.
Beyond them,there is a 25 point gap back to Matt Barton of Britain in fourth . . . then Sebastian Koerdel (GER), Finn Hawkins (GBR), Sil Hoekstra (NED), Louis Pignolet (FRA), Adrien Mestre (FRA), and Andy Brown (GBR) completing the top ten.
Just as the the girls were about to start, the wind dropped, and a rain cloud came over, resulting in an unstable wind and that was it for the day.
iQFOiL – Women after 5 races (31 entries)
1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson 2 -9 2 2 4 – – 10 pts
3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 3 2 3 -10 3 – – 11 pts
4th POL Maja Dziarnowska -8 3 4 4 7 – – 18 pts
5th FRA Lola Sorin 7 -16 5 3 5 – – 20 pts
6th GBR Islay Watson -22 6 12 5 2 – – 25 pts
Full results available here . . .
iQFOiL – Men after 7 races (70 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 1 1 11 -71 1 1 1 – – 16 pts
2nd NED Huig Jan Tak 7 -8 1 2 3 3 2 – – 18 pts
3rd NED Luuc Van Opzeeland 2 2 3 1 2 12 -21 – – 22 pts
4th GBR Matthew Barton 3 5 16 12 5 6 -37 – – 47 pts
5th GER Sebastian Koerdel 5 14 2 -30 29 8 5 – – 63 pts
6th GBR Finn Hawkins 4 -40 6 16.5 16 13 8 – – 63.5 pts
7th NED Sil Hoekstra -71 6 29 7 9 15 9 – – 75 pts
8th FRA Louis Pignolet 17 3 8 -39 25 17 6 – – 76 pts
9th FRA Adrien Mestre 11 -48 4 4 11 26 20 – – 76 pts
10th GBR Andy Brown 6 -26 20 22 6 7 16 – – 77 pts
11th FRA Tom Arnoux 9 12 -52 5 18 29 4 – – 77 pts
12th 24 Luca Di Tomassi 13 19 5 3 -27 16 22 – – 78 pts
13th SUI Elia Colombo -42 7 10 13 22 5 25 – – 82 pts
14th FRA Thomas Goyard 15 -27 7 17 19 10 15 – – 83 pts
15th GBR Tom Squires 27 -71 26 15 14 2 13 – – 97 pts
16th NED Max Castelein 24 29 14 -43 10 14 14 – – 105 pts
17th BRA Mateus Isaac 16 35 22 -38 4 18 12 – – 107 pts
18th FRA Yun Pouliquen -39 13 15 36 12 25 7 – – 108 pts
19th ISR Yoav Omer 8 -44 13 11 34 32 19 – – 117 pts
20th FRA Clément Bourgeois 18 10 9 29 42 -71 10 – – 118 pts
21st GBR Samuel Sills 10 11 -71 10 20 4 71 – – 126 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post: