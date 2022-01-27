iQFOiL International Games – Men Only on Day 3

Day three of the IQFOiL International Games only managed to complete two races . . . both for the Men’s event.

With Nicolas Goyard winning both, the Frenchmen managed to take over the top spot at the leaderboard from Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland.

Van Opzeeland had a tough day finishing 12th and 21st, resulting in third overall for now. Another Dutchman, Huig-Jan Tak, stays second overall, after his third and second place today.

Beyond them,there is a 25 point gap back to Matt Barton of Britain in fourth . . . then Sebastian Koerdel (GER), Finn Hawkins (GBR), Sil Hoekstra (NED), Louis Pignolet (FRA), Adrien Mestre (FRA), and Andy Brown (GBR) completing the top ten.

Just as the the girls were about to start, the wind dropped, and a rain cloud came over, resulting in an unstable wind and that was it for the day.

iQFOiL – Women after 5 races (31 entries)

1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 2 -9 2 2 4 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch 3 2 3 -10 3 – – 11 pts

4th POL Maja Dziarnowska -8 3 4 4 7 – – 18 pts

5th FRA Lola Sorin 7 -16 5 3 5 – – 20 pts

6th GBR Islay Watson -22 6 12 5 2 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .

iQFOiL – Men after 7 races (70 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 1 1 11 -71 1 1 1 – – 16 pts

2nd NED Huig Jan Tak 7 -8 1 2 3 3 2 – – 18 pts

3rd NED Luuc Van Opzeeland 2 2 3 1 2 12 -21 – – 22 pts

4th GBR Matthew Barton 3 5 16 12 5 6 -37 – – 47 pts

5th GER Sebastian Koerdel 5 14 2 -30 29 8 5 – – 63 pts

6th GBR Finn Hawkins 4 -40 6 16.5 16 13 8 – – 63.5 pts

7th NED Sil Hoekstra -71 6 29 7 9 15 9 – – 75 pts

8th FRA Louis Pignolet 17 3 8 -39 25 17 6 – – 76 pts

9th FRA Adrien Mestre 11 -48 4 4 11 26 20 – – 76 pts

10th GBR Andy Brown 6 -26 20 22 6 7 16 – – 77 pts

11th FRA Tom Arnoux 9 12 -52 5 18 29 4 – – 77 pts

12th 24 Luca Di Tomassi 13 19 5 3 -27 16 22 – – 78 pts

13th SUI Elia Colombo -42 7 10 13 22 5 25 – – 82 pts

14th FRA Thomas Goyard 15 -27 7 17 19 10 15 – – 83 pts

15th GBR Tom Squires 27 -71 26 15 14 2 13 – – 97 pts

16th NED Max Castelein 24 29 14 -43 10 14 14 – – 105 pts

17th BRA Mateus Isaac 16 35 22 -38 4 18 12 – – 107 pts

18th FRA Yun Pouliquen -39 13 15 36 12 25 7 – – 108 pts

19th ISR Yoav Omer 8 -44 13 11 34 32 19 – – 117 pts

20th FRA Clément Bourgeois 18 10 9 29 42 -71 10 – – 118 pts

21st GBR Samuel Sills 10 11 -71 10 20 4 71 – – 126 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post: