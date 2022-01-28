iQFOiL International Games – Top 10 decided for Medal Series

- Six British competitors make it into final day iQFOiL Medal series
Day four of the iQFOiL International Games in Lanzarota saw two course races and the marathon race in before all riders did another two races of slalom.
But, despite all the action the leading places remained the same in both the men and women’s events.
In the women, Spain’s Pilar La Madrid has a six point lead from Britain’s Emma Wilson with Maja Dziarnowska (POL) 27 points back in third, and Islay Watson (GBR) a point further back in fourth.
While in the men, Nicolas Goyard of France managed to keep a two point lead ahead of Holland’s Luuc van Opzeeland in second and Huig-Jan Tak in third.
Britain’s Matt Barton, Andy Brown, Sam Sills and Finn Hawkins also managed to make the top ten for Saturday’s Medal final race series.
Only the top ten from each fleet will race the final day medal series according to a knock-out system.
In the Quarter-Final, the number fourth till the tenth of the overall ranking will race. With only the number one and two of those races proceeding to the Semi-Finals.
In that Semi-Final they battle it out together with the number two and three of the overall ranking for the last two spots in the Grand Final.
In the Grand Final, in addition to the number one and two from the semi-finals, the leader in the overall standings will race.
The finish order in the Grand Final will be decisive for the distribution of the medals.
iQFOiL – Men after 13 races (70 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard – – 15 pts
2nd NED Luuc Van Opzeeland – – 17 pts
3rd NED Huig Jan Tak – – 30 pts
4th GER Sebastian Koerdel – – 46 pts
5th GBR Matthew Barton – – 63 pts
6th GBR Andy Brown – – 71 pts
7th GBR Samuel Sills – – 85 pts
8th FRA Clément Bourgeois – – 88 pts
9th BRA Mateus Isaac – – 92 pts
10th GBR Finn Hawkins – – 94 pts
Full results available here . . .
iQFOiL – Women after 10 races (31 entries)
1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson – – 16 pts
3rd POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 43 pts
4th GBR Islay Watson – – 44 pts
5th FRA Lola Sorin – – 46 pts
6th FRA Lucie Belbeoch – – 54 pts
7th CRO Palma Cargo – – 63 pts
8th FRA Marion Couturier – – 68 pts
9th FRA Delphine Cousin – – 74 pts
10th FRA Marion Mortefon – – 84 pts