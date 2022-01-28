iQFOiL International Games – Top 10 decided for Medal Series

Six British competitors make it into final day iQFOiL Medal series

Day four of the iQFOiL International Games in Lanzarota saw two course races and the marathon race in before all riders did another two races of slalom.

But, despite all the action the leading places remained the same in both the men and women’s events.

In the women, Spain’s Pilar La Madrid has a six point lead from Britain’s Emma Wilson with Maja Dziarnowska (POL) 27 points back in third, and Islay Watson (GBR) a point further back in fourth.

While in the men, Nicolas Goyard of France managed to keep a two point lead ahead of Holland’s Luuc van Opzeeland in second and Huig-Jan Tak in third.

Britain’s Matt Barton, Andy Brown, Sam Sills and Finn Hawkins also managed to make the top ten for Saturday’s Medal final race series.



Only the top ten from each fleet will race the final day medal series according to a knock-out system.

In the Quarter-Final, the number fourth till the tenth of the overall ranking will race. With only the number one and two of those races proceeding to the Semi-Finals.

In that Semi-Final they battle it out together with the number two and three of the overall ranking for the last two spots in the Grand Final.

In the Grand Final, in addition to the number one and two from the semi-finals, the leader in the overall standings will race.

The finish order in the Grand Final will be decisive for the distribution of the medals.

iQFOiL – Men after 13 races (70 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard – – 15 pts

2nd NED Luuc Van Opzeeland – – 17 pts

3rd NED Huig Jan Tak – – 30 pts

4th GER Sebastian Koerdel – – 46 pts

5th GBR Matthew Barton – – 63 pts

6th GBR Andy Brown – – 71 pts

7th GBR Samuel Sills – – 85 pts

8th FRA Clément Bourgeois – – 88 pts

9th BRA Mateus Isaac – – 92 pts

10th GBR Finn Hawkins – – 94 pts

Full results available here . . .

iQFOiL – Women after 10 races (31 entries)

1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson – – 16 pts

3rd POL Maja Dziarnowska – – 43 pts

4th GBR Islay Watson – – 44 pts

5th FRA Lola Sorin – – 46 pts

6th FRA Lucie Belbeoch – – 54 pts

7th CRO Palma Cargo – – 63 pts

8th FRA Marion Couturier – – 68 pts

9th FRA Delphine Cousin – – 74 pts

10th FRA Marion Mortefon – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .