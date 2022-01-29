Trofeo Princesa Sofía rejoins World Cup Series

Trofeo Princesa Sofía returns to World Cup circuit after 8 year break

Although the World Sailing website has yet to reveal its new clothes, news has filtered out that there are now at least two events in the revived Hempel World Cup Series, with dates for a third to be confirmed.

The Trofeo Princesa Sofía returns to the world cup league in which it has not participated since 2014.

This will be the 51st running of the popular event, after an enforced two year break due to the Covid pandemic. The return to the world cup circuit will also be a relief for World Sailing as they attempt to rebuild their main Olympic classes showcase.

The agreement signed between the event Organizing Committee and World Sailing, establishes that the Trofeo Princesa Sofía will be part of the Olympic classes world cup circuit for at least two Olympic cycles.

The Hempel World Cup Series will consist of events at three European venues in 2022: Mallorca, Spain (Trofeo Princesa Sofía, 1 to 9 April), Amsterdam, Netherlands (Allianz Regatta, June 1-5) and Marseille, France (TBC).

The Palma, Mallorca event will be the starting point in the European sailing season every year, with more than 1,500 sailors from 55 nationalities expected to compete in the ten Olympic classes eligible for the 51 Princess Sofia Trophy.

The 2024 Paris Olympic classes are: the women’s ILCA 6, 49erFX, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; the men’s ILCA 7, 49er, IQ Foil and Formula Kite; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17.

Prior to the Trofeo Princesa Sofía, the Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta, a training regatta for registered sailors, will be held from 10-13 March 2022.

In addition, the Real Club Náutico de Palma will be the venue for the traditional non-Olympic Class regatta running from 31 March to 3 April, classes including Dragon, J70 J80 and Musto Skiffs will be competing.

The 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca will be held from April 1 to 9 2022 in the bay of Palma with the joint organisation of Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Maritimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma, Real Federación Española de Vela and Federación Balear de Vela, with the support of the main Balearic public institutions.

See more 51 Trofeo Princesa Sofia information here . . .

