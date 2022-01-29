iQFOiL International Games – Podium for Finn Hawkins

Pilar La Madrid and Nicolas Goyard take home iQFOiL Gold

Bronze overall and 1st U21 title for Finn Hawkins of Britain

Strong winds, high swell, and spectacular racing at the finals of the IQFOiL International Games Act 1 in Lanzarote, Spain.

After a stunning knock-out final it was Spain’s Pilar La Madrid who won her first international victory.

La Madrid was joined on the podium by Marion Mortefon in second and Lucie Belbeoch in third, both from France.

Britain’s Emma Wilson finished fifth and Islay Watson was tenth.

In the men, it was Nicolas Goyard of France who took the gold.

Brazilian Mateus Isaac grabbed the silver ahead of Finn Hawkins of Britain who claimed the bronze.

Britain’s Matthew Barton was sixth, Andy Brown eighth and Sam Sills tenth.

iQFOiL – Men after Medal races (70 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard

2nd BRA Mateus Isaac

3rd GBR Finn Hawkins

4th NED Luuc Van Opzeeland

5th NED Huig Jan Tak

6th GBR Matthew Barton

7th FRA Clément Bourgeois

8th GBR Andy Brown

9th GER Sebastian Koerdel

10th GBR Samuel Sills

Full results available here . . .

iQFOiL – Women after Medal races (31 entries)

1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba

2nd FRA Marion Mortefon

3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch

4th POL Maja Dziarnowska

5th GBR Emma Wilson

6th CRO Palma Cargo

7th FRA Lola Sorin

8th FRA Delphine Cousin

9th FRA Marion Couturier

10th GBR Islay Watson

Full results available here . . .