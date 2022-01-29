iQFOiL International Games – Podium for Finn Hawkins

- Pilar La Madrid and Nicolas Goyard take home iQFOiL Gold
- Bronze overall and 1st U21 title for Finn Hawkins of Britain
Strong winds, high swell, and spectacular racing at the finals of the IQFOiL International Games Act 1 in Lanzarote, Spain.
After a stunning knock-out final it was Spain’s Pilar La Madrid who won her first international victory.
La Madrid was joined on the podium by Marion Mortefon in second and Lucie Belbeoch in third, both from France.
Britain’s Emma Wilson finished fifth and Islay Watson was tenth.
In the men, it was Nicolas Goyard of France who took the gold.
Brazilian Mateus Isaac grabbed the silver ahead of Finn Hawkins of Britain who claimed the bronze.
Britain’s Matthew Barton was sixth, Andy Brown eighth and Sam Sills tenth.
iQFOiL – Men after Medal races (70 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard
2nd BRA Mateus Isaac
3rd GBR Finn Hawkins
4th NED Luuc Van Opzeeland
5th NED Huig Jan Tak
6th GBR Matthew Barton
7th FRA Clément Bourgeois
8th GBR Andy Brown
9th GER Sebastian Koerdel
10th GBR Samuel Sills
Full results available here . . .
iQFOiL – Women after Medal races (31 entries)
1st ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba
2nd FRA Marion Mortefon
3rd FRA Lucie Belbeoch
4th POL Maja Dziarnowska
5th GBR Emma Wilson
6th CRO Palma Cargo
7th FRA Lola Sorin
8th FRA Delphine Cousin
9th FRA Marion Couturier
10th GBR Islay Watson