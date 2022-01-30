Entry Opens for 2022 Round the Island Race

The Island Sailing Club, Cowes, has announced that entries are now open for the 2022 edition of the Round the Island Race, being held on Saturday 25 June.

Early Bird entries will close on Saturday 26 February 2022 when the standard entry fee kicks in.

In 2021, the 90th year of the race, over 1,200 boats and 8,000 competitors took part in the annual race around the Isle of Wight.

The race continues to live up to its reputation as a ‘Race for All’ – welcoming sailors from all over the world, with professional sailors, keen amateur crews, families and first-time racers competing on the same racecourse.

For more information and to enter Britain’s favourite race, go to the event website www.roundtheisland.org.uk

Early Bird entries will close on Saturday 26 February 2022 when the standard entry fee kicks in.



The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is the Official Charity Partner for the race.