The Show(s) must go on . . .

As we move on from Winter and the Coronavirus pandemic into Spring and a new sailing season, we have two new(ish) Boat Show formats to raise the expectation level.

First will be the brand-new BoatLife Live, which is set to open its doors to visitors at the NEC Birmingham on 17 February, closely followed by the relocated and revamped old favourite – The RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show – on the 26 and 27 February.

BoatLife Live, a new four-day show at the NEC Birmingham, is aiming for a more lifestyle audience than the dedicated ocean racer or dinghy weekend warrior and will involve 100 boats and boating related companies for its first edition.

An unknown quantity then but hoping to fill the gap after the London Boat Show finally shuffled off the scene.

BoatLife Live Tickets are £20pp and children under 16 years old go free.

Tickets on sale now – click here . . .

The second show is the ‘Build your Own Dinghy Exhibition and Conference‘ of 1952, which has morphed into the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show for 2022.

Completing the name change with a move from its lofty perch in north London, south to the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

It has also embraced the ‘Watersports’ lifestyle audience, and new for 2022 has added a Watersports Stage which will showcase windsurfing and windfoiling plus wingfoiling variants and paddleboarding and more!

Not sure what ‘more’ is but perhaps kitefoiling? The latest addition to sailing events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and thus a major item for the RYA run British Sailing Team.

Expect over 100 exhibitors including class associations, sailing clubs, boat builders, holiday companies and some of the biggest names in marine retail, and a bit more room.

Tickets for the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show are on sale now from £11pp.

More information available here . . .

