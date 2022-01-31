Bacardi Winter Series – 69F debut victory for Stuart Bithell in Miami

Switzerland’s 69F ‘Team Tilt’ confirmed their overall victory at the Bacardi Winter Series in Miami with seven race wins.

The Swiss team, comprising Sébastien Schneiter (SUI), Stuart Bithell (GBR) and Jason Saunders (NZL) finished 12 points ahead of the Danish Racing Yachts team, helmed by 2008 Olympic 49er gold medallist Jonas Warrer (DEN).

Third place went to the Fly Marga team of Matteo Pilati (ITA).

A jubilant Stuart Bithell, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in the 49er, commented, “Miami is one of my favourite places to sail. The wind conditions we had today were somehow shifty and it makes for really dynamic race tracks.”

The debut event of the 69F appearance on USA waters marks a milestone in the expansion of the class and its racing circuit.

A delighted Dede De Luca, 69F Sailing Director, praised the teams saying, “Congratulations to ‘Team Tilt’ who dominated the event. It has been nice to see a lot of overtaking and fights on the water.”

69F – Final results after 13 races (6 entries)

1st Team Tilt (SUI) – Sebastian Shneiter / Stuart Bithell / Jason Saunders – 240.5 pts

2nd Racing Yachts (DEN) – Jonas Warrer / Christian Peter Lubeck / Juan Navarro – 228.5 pts

3rd Fly Marga (ITA) – Matteo Pilati / Alessandra Angelini / Francesco Rubagotti – 216.5 pts

4th Convergence (USA) – Ravi Parent / Ava Wilson / Cali Salinas / Ben Rosenberg – 209.0 pts

5th The Yugs (ARG) – Eric Monez / Nicolás Aragones / Jeniffer Canestra – 202.0 pts

6th Main Squeeze (USA) – Eamonn Delisser / Edward Cabassa / Severin Cunningham Gramm – 183.0 pts

