All-star British team take podium place at J/70 Bacardi Winter Series

An incredible passage of play from Charles Thompson’s all-star British team on Brutus III (GBR 1123) who came together as a crew for the first time for their debut appearance in Miami at the 2022 Bacardi Winter Series.

Their 2nd place finish in the final race upgraded them from 9th overall going into the day, to third overall by the end boosted by discarding their 15th place from race 1.

“You can’t have a team that has done as well as we have, coming third for our first regatta without some great support,” grinned Thompson. “We were a bit worried after the first race coming 15th that we didn’t have what it took, but Sam Carter, Ben Saxton and Chris Grube helped us improve over the next two days.”

Sam Carter continued, saying, “It has been fantastic racing. Both Twiggy and Ben have done a fantastic job in calling tactics and we just focused on a lot of gear changing, trying to keep the boat quick all the time.”

“The guys kept us good in what we needed to do tactically. So we just improved as the days went on and it has been a good start.”

Just one final race was possible for the J/70 fleet, which saw Bobby Julien’s Dingbat (USA639) snatch first overall, with Richard Witzel’s Rowdy (USA1562) dropping to second after a 7th place finish.

Finishing in 8th place was another British team, Eat Sleep J Repeat (GBR1127) of Paul Ward, Charlie Cumbley, Elliot Willis and Matt Howard.

Winner in the all American Melges 24 fleet was Peter Duncan’s Raza Mixta (USA829) finishing four points ahead of Michael Goldfarb’s War Canoe (USA825).

The fleets now advance to the Bacardi Cup Invitational Regatta from March 9-12, where they will joined by the Viper 640 and VX One and the iconic Star Class to compete for the 95th Bacardi Cup from March 6-12, 2022.

J/70 – Bacardi Winter Series – Final after 6 races (25 entries)

1st USA 639 – Bobby Julien / Thomas Barrows / Alec Anderson / Chris Watters – – 19 pts

2nd USA 1562 – Richard Witzel / Tomas Dietrich / Carlos Robles / Jud Smith – – 22 pts

3rd GBR 1123 – Charles Thompson / Sam Carter / Ben Saxton / Chris Grube – – 26 pts

4th USA 1524 – Michael Illbruck / John Kostecki / Patrick Wilson / Will Felder – – 27 pts

5th USA 1513 – David Jannetti / Travis Odenbach / Andy Horton / Kris Warner – – 33 pts

6th USA 684 – Al Minella / Rob Tanner / John Wallace / Nevin Snow – – 35 pts

7th USA 677 – Victor Cribb / Griener Hobbs / Orrin Starr / Mac Agnese – – 38 pts

8th GBR 1127 – Paul Ward / Charlie Cumbley / Elliot Willis / Matt Howard – – 38 pts

9th USA 84 – Daniel Goldberg / Tomas Hornos / Lucas Calabrese / Ian Coleman – – 42 pts

10th USA 389 – Trey Sheehan / Ron Weed / Brad Boston / Curtis Florence – – 44 pts

Meges 24 – Bacardi Winter Series – Final after 6 races (20 entries)

1st USA 829 – Peter Duncan / Victor Diaz de Leon / Matt Pitsay / Erik Shampain / Morgan Trubovick – – 13 pts

2nd USA 825 – Michael Goldfarb / Jonny Goldsberry / Morten Henriksen / Matteo Ramian / Emory Williams – – 17 pts

3rd USA 720 – John Bailey / Mike Buckley / John Bowden / Beth Whitener / Bear – – 20 pts

4th USA 866 – Harry Melges IV / Finn Rowe / Ripley Shelley / Jeremy Wilmot / Kate O’Donnell – – 27 pts

5th USA 820 – Bora Gulari / Kyle Navin / Norman Berge / Ian Liberty / Dave Hughes – – 28 pts

6th USA 811 – Peter McClennen / Mike Marshall / Zeke Horowitz / Allie Grey / Wilson Stout – – 30 pts

7th USA 864 – Laura Grondin / Richard Peale / Taylor Canfield / Cole Brauer – – 34 pts

8th USA 801 – Sandra Askew / Nick Ford / Dave Shreiner / Allen Nakamisha / Reed Baldridge – – 35 pts

9th USA 805 – Megan Ratliff / Hunter Ratliff / Katrina Williams / Halsey Richartz / Zac Hernandez – – 41 pts

10th USA 863 – KC Shannon / Jackson Benvenutti / Ben Lynch / Tommy Sawchuk / Hannah Lee Noll – – 41 pts

Full results avaialable here . . .

Related Post:

Bacardi Winter Series – 69F debut victory for Stuart Bithell in Miami