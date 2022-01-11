Clean Sailors to Crowdfund Youth Racing Team

Not-for-profit Clean Sailors are looking to Crowdfund their Youth Racing Team.

The Clean Sailors Youth Racing Team are looking to raise €40,000 for race entry fees, accommodation and boat rental to allow them to compete throughout 2022 with a view to win the 69F 2022 Gold Cup.

They will be funding the first race, themselves.

The Youth Racing Team will see the young champions compete together in the Persico 69F, at the very highest standard of foiling and as ambassadors for cleaner, healthier seas and a cleaner sailing industry.

In July 2021, Clean Sailors launched Cleaner Marina with industry partners including boatfolk, MDL Marinas, savvy navvy and Ecoworks Marine, to encourage better, cleaner standards across marinas, ports and harbours, globally.

The team comprises three international Champion sailors: CJ Perez (18) USA, Lukas Hesse (22) GER and Jan Schüpbach (20) SUI.

CJ Perez recently won the 2021 US National Championships in the WASZP class, and has been selected to join the United States SailGp Team.

Lukas Hesse has a background in 29er and 49er dinghies, more recently having transitioned to WASZP and 69F boats to realise his dream of racing foils.

After Olympic campaigns in the 470 Dinghy, Jann Schüpbach is preparing for the WASZP European and World Championships.

To sponsor the team or for more information about Clean Sailors’ Youth Racing Team, visit www.cleansailors.com

