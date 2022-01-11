Entries have opened for the RYA and BUSA Women’s Team Racing Championships

The Championships which will take place at Budworth SC over the weekend of 19/20 February 2022, are for teams of six sailors who identify as female, with racing in Firefly dinghies which will be provided for the event.

Teams are invited to represent their club, locale or sailing organisation in the RYA Women’s Team Racing National Championship. University or higher education teams may also compete for the BUSA Women’s Team Racing Championship.

Competitors will be battling it out to see if anyone can take either or both trophies, which last year saw Rutland HYDRA youth team crowned national champions and Cambridge University winning the BUSA title.

Online entry is now open and limited to 18 teams allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Racing will comprise a series of round robin races, followed if possible by a knockout stage.

The team entry fee is £360 until the deadline for entering, midday on Friday 21 January. Late entries, if accepted, will be £450 from the entry deadline until midday on Friday 4th February.

Find out more about this year’s event, including the Notice of Race and entry, here.

