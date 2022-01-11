World Sailing Rankings – First ranking update for 2022

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings for 2022 updated as at 11 January.

These rankings reflect the classes to be used in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Of the British Sailing Squad, which has been effected by a number of retirements, only John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 class hold a No.1 world ranking.

The next ranking release update is 8 February 2022 and will include Sail Melbourne and the iQFOIL International Games.

Here are the top World Ranked and GBR sailors as of 11 January 2022:

470 Mixed:

1st FRA – Matisse Pacaud and Yona Blacher (were 9th)

54th GBR – Freya Black and Marcus Tressler (were 27th)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt

18th GBR – Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas (were 26th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Cecile Janmaat (were 6th)

7th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 4th)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides

18th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 28th)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert (ws 2nd)

22nd GBR – Alison Young (was 12th now retired)

29th GBR – Hannah Snellgrove (was 53rd)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (were 5th)

IQ Foil Women:

1st MEX Mariana Aguilar Chavez Peon (was 5th)

5th GBR – Islay Watson (was 3rd)

IQ Foil Men:

1st BRA – Mateus Isaac

8th GBR – Matt Barton (was 7th)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SLO – Toni Vodisek

4th GBR – Conner Bainbridge (was 5th)

14th GBR – Guy Bridge (was 16th)

Formula Kite Women:

1st POL – Julia Damasiewicz

8th GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (was 9th)

13th GBR – Katie Dobson (was 14th)

