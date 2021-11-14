69F Pro Cup – Podium finish for Team Fletcher

Team Dutchsail – Janssen de Jong triumph over Dylan Fletcher’s team in 69F Pro Cup final

Janssen de Jong’s Team Dutchsail triumphed over Tokyo 49er gold medalist Dylan Fletcher’s team in the final of the 69F Pro Cup.

Britain’s Team Fletcher – Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell and Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto, saw off gold medalist match racer Tamara Echegoyen before taking out world champion match racer Phil Robertson.

While Janssen de Jong, Cas Van Dongen, Scipio Houtman and Ismene Usman dispatched Tokyo Nacra 17 gold medalist Ruggero Tita and his team in their semi-final.

The two teams that made it to the finals were the least experienced in match racing.

Despite this, the two teams fought aggressively in the pre-start before the Dutch split from the British 49er specialists, relying on their greater experience in the Persico 69F to take back to back wins and overall victory.

Dylan Fletcher . . . “It’s been fantastic sailing at the 69F Pro Cup with great weather, great hospitality but most of all, really good racing. I think it’s an exciting format with a lot of races, a short time between races, the shore crew looking after the boats. I’ll be back!”

69F Pro Cup – Final

1st TEAM DUTCHSAIL – Janssen de Jong, Cas Van Dongen, Scipio Houtman, Ismene Usman

2nd TEAM FLETCHER – Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell, Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto

TEAM ROBERTSON – Phil Robertson, Neil Hunter, Umberto Molineris

TEAM TITA – Ruggero Tita, Lorenzo Franceschini, Simone Salvà

TEAM BRUNI – Checco Bruni, Lorenzo Bianchini, Pierluigi de Felice

TEAM ECHEGOYEN – Tamara Echegoyen, Margherita Zanuso, Paula Barceló