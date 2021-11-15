Star South American Championship – Scheidt v Zarif in final day face-off

A tense battle for the Star South American Championship is set for the last day of racing on Monday, in Ilhabela, Brazil.

World champion Jorge Zarif and the pro Arthur Lopes got back in the game Sunday and will go on the water just one point behind the multi-Olympic gold medallist Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos.

The discard coming in place Sunday put Zarif and Lopes back in the game, wiping out a ten point deficit after gear problems the day before.

In the two races Sunday, they won one and came second in the other.

The races were practically a match race against Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos, who had the same result as their opponents.

Star 2021 South American Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1 – Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos (Banco do Brasil) – 7 pts

2 – Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes (Regatta) – 8 pts

3 – Mario de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida (Vida Bandida) – 14 pts

4 – Pedro Lodovici and Samuel Gonçalves (Dom) – 18 pts

5 – Admar Gonzaga and Ronald Seifert (Maricota) – 26 pts

6 – Antonio Moreira and Arcelio Moreira (Culé) – 30 pts

7 – Daniel De La torre (ARG) and Maurício Bueno (Enrique) – 33 pts

8 – Robert Rittscher and Marcelo Valland (Born Free) – 33 pts

9 – Marco Szili and Pedro Trouche (Viva la Vida) – 39 pts

10 – Fabiano Vivacqua and Caio Gerassi (Balada) – 46 pts