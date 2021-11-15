49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – First step for GBR teams on road to Paris 2024

Following on the 49er and 49erFX Asian Championships, Oman Sail is hosting the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17, 2021 World Championship from 16-21 November from Al Mussanah Sports City.

A total of 73 entries are taking part – 36 in 49er, 22 in 49erFX and 15 in Nacra 17 – With the British Sailing Team fielding just three teams across the three classes.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists and reigning European champions John Gimson and Anna Burnet will look to add another world cup to their trophy cabinet in the Nacra 17, but will face 2019 World Champions, Maelle Frascari and Vittorio Bissaro of Italy.

While in the 49er class Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas will be joined by James Peters and Fynn Sterritt who after some time away from sailing are back to try and write a new story for Paris 2024.

They will face Olympians Łukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland and Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria.



Plus in the 49erFX former British Sailing Team member and Rio 2016 Olympian Sophie Ainsworth, who has teamed up with young Brit Eleanor Keers.

They will face gold medallists Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil and European champions Emma Siewers and Odile van Aanholt of Holland.

In the Asian Championships pre-event Hawkins and Thomas finished 6th and Peters and Sterritt were 9th.

The first qualification series races for the worlds are on Tuesday 16 November.

