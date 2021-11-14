Lewmar withdraw from METS 2021 due to Covid-19 surge

Recent surge of Covid-19 cases across the Netherlands results in Lewmar, Trend Marine and Taylor Made Ireland withdraw from METS

In a statement issued by Lewmar today (Sunday) the Lippert Marine Group Europe announced it would withdraw from METS TRADE 2021.

This announcement follows the return to a partial lockdown in the Netherlands from Saturday for three weeks. The Dutch government has ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The BBC has reported that Police in the Netherlands have used water cannon on protesters opposed to a new partial lockdown imposed amid record coronavirus infections and rising intensive care cases.

The 2021 METSTRADE Show in Amsterdam is due to take place between the 16 and 18 November.

Additional measures have been introduced for entrance to the show including:

Proof of vaccination, a valid negative COVID test (less than 24 hours) or valid proof of recovery

Health check: at the entrance, you will be asked five health questions.

Each day you will receive a new wristband to show that you have successfully passed through the health checkpoint.

The Lewmar statement reads . . .

Given the recent surge of Covid-19 cases across the Netherlands and the associated measures announced by the Dutch Government, Lippert Marine Group Europe, and it’s associated brands; Lewmar, Trend Marine and Taylor Made Ireland, have taken the difficult decision not to participate in METS 2021.

Despite significant preparation to attend the show and many long awaited face to face meetings planned, our primary concern must remain the safety of our staff, and we take that duty of care very seriously.

In these challenging times we must put our dedicated team and their families ahead of any commercial objectives and ensure we do not increase any potential risks of transmission to our UK production facilities, where we are driving hard to meet our current customers demand.

We trust our partners and customers will understand this difficult decision and know that our Sales and Account Management team will continue to leverage the virtual tools at their disposal to share our exciting new products and commercial vision for the upcoming season.