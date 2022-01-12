King George Gallop – 8 steps to going racing in a time of Covid

This is sailing . . . but maybe not as we know it !

In a sad reflection of the necessary precautions and organisation needed to run an Open Sailing Event in the on-going Covid-19 pandemic . . .

King George Sailing Club (KGSC) will be adhering strictly to the UK Government’s current Covid guidelines, for their forthcoming King George Gallop open meeting.

To make this event as safe as possible, KGSC will take the following steps:

An online briefing be delivered via zoom at 7.00pm on Friday 20th January. This will be recorded and remain available on Youtube over the weekend. All entry and registration changes can be performed online. There will be no physical registration – simply collect your tracker to confirm participation. There will be a maximum entry of just 70 boats. Results will be made available online. There will be no formal prizegiving – This will instead be held via a zoom call on Monday evening (23rd Jan) at 7.00pm King George will not be making food available for this event – bring your own packed lunch. All non-exempt volunteers will wear masks wherever practicable – and KGSC asks competitors to do the same. Hand sanitiser will be available around the site. Competitors are encouraged to change and keep their kit bags in their cars. However, changing rooms and toilets will be available to those competitors who choose to use them.

King George are really proud to have developed a reputation for delivering a friendly and welcoming Gallop event at the beginning of each year.

“We look forward to seeing you this year and promise you can look forward to lots of smiling faces – albeit hidden behind a mask 😊”

The King George Gallop at King George SC will take place on Saturday 22 January 2022.

It is the fourth event in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series – three other events have already been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

You can enter the King George Gallop here . . .

Related Post:

Changes to Selden SailJuice Winter Series due to COVID

Bloody Mary Cancelled by Covid . . . Again !