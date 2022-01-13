America’s Cup – Somewhere to hang their hat

While Cork in Ireland, has been making all the running with their pitch to host the 37th America’s Cup, Malaga in Spain has apparently also been testing the waters.

Spanish sailing blogger Jaume Soler recently posted on his Tripulante 18 News website, that Malaga had been working since October to put together a bid.

With Valencia and Barcelona running into funding problems for their bids, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, is keen to grab the advantage.

The Mayor claimed that the Cup organisers were ‘very interested’ in the city for ‘the combination of strategic location, climate, wind regime, culture and history, infrastructure, connectivity, quality and hotel capacity’.

But this does seem to be a bit of a local political point-scoring exercise, with the opposition party leader calling on the mayor to be ‘more serious’.

So Malaga join front-runner Cork, and long-shot Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on the AC37 shortlist, with the decision to be announced in March 2022.

Ooops, did I forget Auckland . . . well maybe Dalton is playing a double bluff to keep the pressure on or maybe he really needs the money.

