Sail Melbourne – Opening day for Olympic and invited class regatta

Australia’s pinnacle Olympic and invited class regatta, Sail Melbourne opened on Port Phillip with a 32-degree day, and 20 knots of shifty easterly breeze to keep the sailors happy.

Sail Melbourne marks the return to racing for several of the Australian Sailing Team’s Tokyo 2020 Olympians.

Matt Wearn proved he hasn’t lost his touch, continuing the form that saw him win Gold in Tokyo with two wins in the two ILCA 7 Laser races.

Mara Stransky (5,30) finished 6th at last year’s ILCA 6 Radial World Championships, but it is Australian Sailing Squad teammate Zoe Thomson (1,3) who leads the class after the first day of racing.

In the new Olympic format for Mixed 470 crews, Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas (2, 1) are tied on three points for the lead with Chris Charlwood and Amelia Catt (1, 2).

In the 49er, Thomas Cunich and Charles Zeeman (2,3,2) lead by one point from Jack Ferguson and Max Paul (3,2,3) with Tom Burton and Simon Hoffman (1,5,4) in third place.

In the 49erFX, Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot (1,1,2) take a two point lead ahead of Tess Llyod and Dervla Duggan (2,3,1).

