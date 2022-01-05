Sail Melbourne opens the route to Paris 2024

Aussie Olympic aspirants get an early start on the Paris 2024 selection trail with the return of Australia’s pinnacle Olympic and invited class regatta, Sail Melbourne on Port Phillip.

The event will run from 13-17 January 2022, supported by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria and Royal Brighton Yacht Club, making up for lost time following the cancellation of the event in 2021 due to COVID.

While Sail Melbourne is renowned for the elite competition within the Olympic classes, this year’s regatta will also include the inaugural appearance of the new Olympic class iQFOil, Kite foiling and mixed crew 470 events.

Also included are the Australian Para Sailing Championships for the 2.4mR, Liberty and Hansa 303 one and two person.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, there is a refund and cancellation plan in place meaning sailors can have the confidence to enter early.

Entries stand at 131 accross the 20 classes to date.