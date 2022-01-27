American Magic challenge accepted for AC37

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron formally accepted the New York Yacht Club American Magic’s challenge for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in 2024 – the third additional challenge accepted for AC37.

“It is great to be back in the America’s Cup for AC37, and our pursuit of bringing the Trophy home remains the same,” remarked Terry Hutchinson, President of Sailing Operations for American Magic. “We’ve been preparing for AC37 from the moment our time came to an end at AC36 and are a deeply motivated group – all hands-on deck – ready to compete and ready to win.”

Earlier this month, American Magic agreed to represent the New York Yacht Club at AC37 in a renewed collaboration to bring the America’s Cup trophy, the Auld Mug, back to the United States.

American Magic’s principals, Doug DeVos and Hap Fauth, shared their vision for the team to be an ongoing competitor in the America’s Cup. They are committed to investing in technology, design, innovation, and talent to build a winning team and franchise for the long haul.

“Doug and I are thrilled that our challenge was accepted,” noted team Principal Hap Fauth. “We have unfinished business and a hunger to get back on the water and compete. Our dedicated team partners, supporters, and fans have become invested in our mission, and we are excited to represent them and the U.S.A. once again.”

The team and the Club await the announcement of the venue and race schedule for AC37, the details for the America’s Cup World Series, and the plan for the youth and women’s events.

The venue announcement is expected on March 31, 2022.