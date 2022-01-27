Early Warning for Hamble Warming Pan 2022

60th Hamble River Sailing Club’s Hamble Warming Pan on Sunday 20 March

The Hamble River SC Warming Pan event on Sunday 20 March will be the 60th edition of the club’s annual dinghy open meeting.

The club welcomes all non-trapeze dinghies rated from PY 970 to 1275, plus 420s, RS400s and Foxer dinghies.

Three back-to-back races are planned with racing organised in fast and slow PY fleets, plus one-design starts for classes mustering eight boats or more.

Racing starts from 11:30 hrs outside the River Hamble.

An Early-Bird entry rate is available online, with late entry available on the day.

Full entry details and the Notice of Race available on the HRSC website . . .

First run in 1962, the Hamble Warming Pan was the season opener, with new designs in the highly competitive Merlin Rocket and National 12 classes launched and tested for the first time, and these classes became the bedrock of this great event.

Steph Merry, Commodore of HRSC commented: “The club was founded in 1919 ‘to encourage the sport of small boat sailing and racing’ and our members enjoy running this famous dinghy event and also its junior version as part of our extensive sailing programme”.