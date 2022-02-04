Giles Scott explains the 37th America’s Cup Protocol changes

The 37th America’s Cup Protocol revealed that the AC75 will continue for a second generation with an emphasis on evolution rather than revolution.

Giles Scott, Tactician onboard the INEOS Britannia team’s AC75 in the 36th America’s Cup, looks into the areas of the Protocol that will make the biggest impact to the sailing team.

Whilst the AC75 will continue for a second generation, there are some notable changes to the class itself, with emphasis to improve its performance, particularly in the light airs.



Here Giles Scott highlights the major changes . . .

Crew Numbers + Cyclors

The new Protocol states that the crew list has gone from 11 down to eight sailors. With a set limit of four of the crew providing power through cycling, grinding, or any other means the team decides.

The four other crew cannot produce power, however teams are free to distribute sailing roles as they see fit between the eight crew.

Scott . . . “I think it’s a good way to reduce the crew numbers. Last time, most teams were running seven or eight grinders, and now going forward, we’ll all likely be running with cyclors.”

The return of cyclors provides an additional opportunity for competitive advantage to the INEOS Britannia team.

Britannia’s Head of Human Performance from the 36th America’s Cup Ben Williams is currently working with the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team as their Integrated Performance Lead.

Weight Reduction

With the emphasis to improve light air performance another notable change in the Protocol is the removal of the Code Zero, and with that the bowsprit.

The Code Zero was the largest sail and designed for use in light winds, but no team used them, as it immediately became clear that the window to use them was just too small.

Scott explains . . . “With the Code Zero and bowsprit no longer required . . . you can get an awful lot of weight out of the boat, which is just going to help the yacht take off earlier anyway”,

Also the winch systems for the jib are no longer a requirement. This opens up the use of hydraulically controlled options, which should lead to weight and efficiency gains.

The running backstays have also been removed, a further reduction to the overall weight.

Overall, including the reduced crew numbers, around 1000KG has been saved in the weight of the boat, greatly improving the boat’s performance in lighter winds.

“As well as the weight, the span of the foils has changed as well,” Scott added, “so there’s been a big push within the development of the Class Rule to get these boats up and out of the water and foiling around in less wind.”

AC40 – Women’s & Youth America’s Cups

For all preliminary races in this campaign, the teams are required to use an AC40, a new 40-foot one-design foiling monohull concept based on the AC75, designed by Team New Zealand.

These smaller boats will only have four crew, and all power will come from batteries.

Each team will have the option to test design ideas on the AC40 to use it as a testing platform before the AC75.

The AC40 is also the boat that will be used for the Youth Americas’ Cup and the first ever Women’s America’s Cup.

For Scott, the improved performance across the wind range of the AC75, alongside the exciting new addition of the AC40, provides a tantalising prospect ahead for the coming years.

For any more new, exciting developments from INEOS Britannia, Scott is clear he can’t give too much away just yet.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

First America’s Cup AC40’s in production for delivery in July

INEOS Britannia – Chief Designer claims plenty of room for improvement