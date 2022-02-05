100th Australian 18 Footers Championship – Day 1

The 100th Australian 18 Footers Championship kicked off on Sydney Harbour



The Andoo team of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton took the first win of the four day, seven race series on Saturday 5 February.

They gave an outstanding display in the 12-23 knot SSE breeze to recover from a brief capsize on the first run to score a convincing victory ahead of the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Zac Barnabas by 48s.

In third place was the defending champion Tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, who had to battle hard to recover from a disappointing first leg to finish a further 39s behind Smeg.



Harry Price’s Rag & Famish Hotel team finished fourth after another consistent performance, followed by Finport Finance of Keagan York, and Noakesailing of Sean Langman.

Racing continues with two races Sunday and Monday, then a break until the following Sunday 13 February, for two final races.

Australian 18 Footers Championship – Leaders after 1 race (23 entries)

1st Andoo – – (Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta, Sam Newton)

2nd Smeg – – (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Zac Barnabas)

3rd Tech2 – – (Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt, Lewis Brake)

4th Rag & Famish Hotel – – (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Harry Hall)

5th Finport Finance – – (Keagan York, Bryce Edwards, Phill Marshall)

6th Noakesailing – – (Sean Langman, Ed Powys, Josh Porebski)

7th Lazarus Capital Partners – – (Marcus Ashley Jones, Cam Gundy, John Dutton)

8th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – – (Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead, John Walton)

9th Balmain Slake – – (Henry Larkings, Max Paul, Flynn Twomey)

10th Yandoo – – (John Winning Snr, Tom Cunich, Mike Kennedy)

Full results available here . . .