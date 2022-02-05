Olympics for UK in 2040?

According to the recently published Levelling Up White Paper, Britain could launch another bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Sport website ‘Inside the Games’ revealed that the ambition to bring the Olympics back to Britain for a fourth time is laid out on pages 220 and 221 of the 332-page document.

The Levelling Up document reveals . . . “The work will look at further opportunities over the years ahead including with the British Olympic and Paralympic Associations on whether it would be feasible to host the Olympics and Paralympics again in the 2040s.”

But as the White Paper is focused on spreading wealth and opportunity more equally across the UK, the Government is only likely to back another bid if it is from a city outside London.

Both Birmingham and Manchester have previously bid for the Olympics.

London has hosted the Olympic Games a record three times – in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

