ETNZ Hydrogen Foiling Chase Boat preparing for Launch

America’s Cup prototype hydrogen foiling chase boat to launch in March

Emirates Team New Zealand’s prototype hydrogen foiling chase boat is in the final stages of a complex fit out prior to an expected launch in March 2022.

The construction of the boat was started in August 2021 at the team’s North Shore build facility, the appendage construction is in its final stages and the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain installation is underway at the team’s base in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

The prototype hydrogen foiling chase boat is expected to launch early in March and will be put through a thorough sea trial to work through all the complex systems involved to get the boat up and flying.



The ETNZ Hydrogen project powered by Toyota has been an important one for Emirates Team New Zealand.

As Defender of the America’s Cup for AC37, they have committed to driving hydrogen innovation in the marine industry through working with clean technologies.

The prototype foiling boat is 10 metres in length, and approximately 5200kg displacement, the cruising speed will be 30-35 knots with a top speed of around 50 knots.

The foiling chase boat will carry 6 crew members with a range of between 150-180km generating approximately 440kW peak power via a 400V DC system powered by the Hydrogen Fuel Cell.

The four hydrogen storage tanks onboard from Hexagon Purus will store 33kgs of hydrogen gas at 350bar while the propulsion is via a Mercury bottom end propellor which is embedded within the foils.

The design of the foil wings by the Emirates Team New Zealand design team was largely based on AC75 technology and the Autopilot which will be used to control the ride height is ETNZ proprietary technology that will be implemented in the new AC40 boats in production.

An integral supporter to The ETNZ Hydrogen project powered by Toyota is Emirates Team New Zealand Sustainability Ambassador and former Chair of Directors, Sir Stephen Tindall . . .

“Green hydrogen comes from renewable energy like wind, solar and hydro and once the hydrogen is used in the boat, the only by-product is water.” said Tindall.

“I believe our ambitious move into hydrogen boats by Emirates Team New Zealand will set the scene for motor driven craft as we did in starting the marine foiling revolution. I am looking forward to seeing millions of hydrogen driven vehicles and boats over the next 20 years.”

