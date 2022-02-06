100th Australian 18 Footers Championship – Day 2

No change of leader after Day 2 of Australian 18 Footers Championship

Andoo of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton opened up a six point lead over defending champion Tech2 team of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake, Sunday on Sydney Harbour.

After going down to the current world champion Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Zac Barnabas in the first of the day’s races (R2), Andoo totally dominated the second race (R3).



With two more races scheduled for Monday, Andoo has a total of four points, followed by Tech2 on 10 points.

In third place is Rag & Famish Hotel of Harry Price, Josh McKnight and Harry Hall tied on 14 points with Noakesailing of Sean Langman, Ed Powys and Josh Porebski.

The leaders are chased by a tight group headed by fifth placed Lazarus Capital Partners of Marcus Ashley-Jones on 17 points, Michael Coxon’s Smeg with 19 points and Yandoo of John Winning Snr with 20 points.

The 100th Australian Championship continue Monday:

Monday February 7 – Races 4 & 5

Sunday February 13 – Races 6 & 7

Australian 18 Footers Championship – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)

1st Andoo – – (Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta, Sam Newton) 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Tech2 – – (Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt, Lewis Brake) 3 5 2 – – 10 pts

3rd Rag & Famish Hotel – – (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Harry Hall) 4 6 4 – – 14 pts

4th Noakesailing – – (Sean Langman, Ed Powys, Josh Porebski) 6 3 5 – – 14 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners – – (Marcus Ashley Jones, Cam Gundy, John Dutton) 7 7 3 – – 19 pts

6th Smeg – – (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Zac Barnabas) 2 1 16 – – 19 pts

7th Yandoo – – (John Winning Snr, Tom Cunich, Mike Kennedy) 10 4 6 – – 20 pts

8th Finport Finance – – (Keagan York, Bryce Edwards, Phill Marshall) 5 9 18 – – 32 pts

9th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliot Mahar) 11 8 15 – – 34 pts

10th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Nathan Edwards / Kurt Fatouros) 14 13 7 – – 34 pts

11th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Matt Doyle) 16 10 12 – – 38 pts

12th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – – (Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead, John Walton) 8 18 13 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .

