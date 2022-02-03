SoloInteractive – Solo class lead the on-line trend

The fourth edition of SoloInteractive has been released presenting 56 pages of all things Solo.

Online interactive class and club magazines are a fast-growing trend, but the switch from hard copy does require a considerable amount of effort and organisation.

The singlehanded classes have been in the forefront with early adopters the Finn and OK.

And the Solo class, through the efforts of their publicity guru Will Loy, is on its fourth issue and setting an ever-higher standard.

A great mix of general interest and technical articles, which make a good read for the Solo sailor and for anyone interested in the continuing storey of this stalwart of UK club racing for over fifty years.

Feature articles include:

Brightly coloured Solos – A look back at some of the more famous Solo colour choices and fast forward to the latest off the shelf examples.

– A look back at some of the more famous Solo colour choices and fast forward to the latest off the shelf examples. The Sub 4000 club – Set up by the members of Leigh on Sea SC as way to minimise costs and maximise enjoyment, thus the 4000 fleet were born.

– Set up by the members of Leigh on Sea SC as way to minimise costs and maximise enjoyment, thus the 4000 fleet were born. Interactive Club Focus – Grafham Water is a hotbed of talent right now. Ahead of the Inland Champs there later this year we feature a video article on the club and the sailors.

– Grafham Water is a hotbed of talent right now. Ahead of the Inland Champs there later this year we feature a video article on the club and the sailors. Hall of Fame – The Falcon and the Four Titles, not a book launch but a journey back to the eighties when Live Aid, Gorbachev and Nintendo were hot topics and Ken Falcon and his trusted Lovett ‘Pogs’ ruled the waves.

– The Falcon and the Four Titles, not a book launch but a journey back to the eighties when Live Aid, Gorbachev and Nintendo were hot topics and Ken Falcon and his trusted Lovett ‘Pogs’ ruled the waves. Archive – We also go back to 2005 when Yachts +Yachting did a really cool article on the National Solo, thanks to Jeremy Evans and Y+Y of course.

There is also news on the new Demo Solo, links to all the big events and direct links to advertisers who are also supporting the class through the year.

Take a look at the fourth edition of SoloInteractive here . . .

Related Post:

Solo class End of Season Championship

Andy Davis is 2021 Solo National Champion