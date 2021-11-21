49er, 49erFX & Nacra17 Worlds – World Title for John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet confirmed the successful defence of Nacra17 World title

The 49er World title went to Bart Lambriex with Lars van der Werken of The Netherlands

The 49erFX World title went to Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Ruyter of The Netherlands

It has been a stellar couple of years for Gimson and Burnet. After winning the world title in 2020 they took Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 and then barely took a break before going to Greece where they won the European Championship in September.

Nacra17 2021 World Championship – Final Leaders (15 entries)

Gold GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 61 pts

Silver ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 70 pts

Bronze GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 77 pts

49er 2021 World Championship – Final Leaders (36 entries)

Gold NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 92 pts

Silver GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 110.0 pts

Bronze DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 112 pts

49erFX 2021 World Championship – Final Leaders (22 entries)

Gold NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 75 pts

Silver NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 83 pts

Bronze BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 94 pts

In the 49er British crews Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas finished in 19th place and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 22nd.

In the 49erFX Eleanor Keers and Sophie Ainsworth were 17th.