Transat Jacques Vabre – First finishers today?

All four Transat Jacques Vabre classes are on a direct route to the finish.
The Ocean Fifty multihulls lead the race with just 629 miles to the finish line but the doldrums await them for a second time as the Ultimes and IMOCAs close in.
Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 21 November at 10:00 hrs UK
CLASS40
1. Redman – Distance to destination 1896 Nm
2. Volvo – Distance to destination 1916 Nm
3. Guidi – Distance to destination 1937 Nm
OCEAN FIFTY
1. Primonial – Distance to destination 629 Nm
2. Koesio – Distance to destination 670 Nm
3. Leyton – Distance to destination 684 Nm
IMOCA
1. LinkedOut- Distance to destination 1437 Nm
2. Apivia – Distance to destination 1531 Nm
3. Charal – Distance to destination 1566 Nm
ULTIME
1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 841 Nm
2. Banque Populaire XI – Distance to destination 1260 Nm
3. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 1348 Nm