Transat Jacques Vabre – First finishers today?

All four Transat Jacques Vabre classes are on a direct route to the finish.

The Ocean Fifty multihulls lead the race with just 629 miles to the finish line but the doldrums await them for a second time as the Ultimes and IMOCAs close in.

Transat Jacques Vabre – Positions 21 November at 10:00 hrs UK

CLASS40

1. Redman – Distance to destination 1896 Nm

2. Volvo – Distance to destination 1916 Nm

3. Guidi – Distance to destination 1937 Nm

OCEAN FIFTY

1. Primonial – Distance to destination 629 Nm

2. Koesio – Distance to destination 670 Nm

3. Leyton – Distance to destination 684 Nm

IMOCA

1. LinkedOut- Distance to destination 1437 Nm

2. Apivia – Distance to destination 1531 Nm

3. Charal – Distance to destination 1566 Nm

ULTIME

1. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Distance to destination 841 Nm

2. Banque Populaire XI – Distance to destination 1260 Nm

3. SVR – Lazartigue – Distance to destination 1348 Nm

